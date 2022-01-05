Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Assailants open fire at student union leader's house

The police have initiated an investigation against motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire outside the house of Gurpreet Singh, vice-president of a student union, in Bawa Colony at Kakowal road, Ludhiana;
The unidentified accused gathered at a vacant plot near the student union leader’s house and started opening fire (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside the house of a student union leader in Bawa Colony at Kakowal road on Tuesday night.

The bullets hit the walls of the house. At the time of the incident, the Gurpreet Singh, who is vice-president of a student union along with his parents and sister was present at home, however they all escaped unhurt in the incident.

Gurpreet’s father Tehal Singh said his son is a college student in Ghumar Mandi and wants to be the president of the union, following which some of the student leaders have nursed rivalry against him.

He added that on Tuesday night some unidentified accused gathered in a vacant plot near their house and started opening fire in the air. At that time, they were inside the rooms while his daughter was in the veranda.They hid behind the furniture to save themselves. After sometime the assailants fled from the spot abusing them.

As the assailants left the place they informed the police. The police have initiated an investigation and are recording statements of the student leader and his family members to lodge an FIR.

Additional deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP, city 1) Parminder Singh Heer said some of the assailants have been identified.

