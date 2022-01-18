Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: At 12.6°C, city records lowest max temperature of season

With the region in the grip of a cold wave, the city recorded the lowest maximum temperature of this season at 12.6°C on Monday
Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU’s) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology has predicted that the temperature will plunge further over the next two days. the minimum temperature on Monday was 9.3°C, while the average temperature hovered around 17°C.

Department head Prabhjyot Kaur said the maximum temperature has been this low only twice before in the last 50 years – on January 17, 1987 and then January 17, 2017.

Kaur added that the weather will remain cloudy and the chill will persist till January 19.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued an alert and predicted cold to severe weather conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan over the next two days.

