Ludhiana: At Mach Auto Expo Taiwan national losses laptop, passport to thieves

Another foreign national fell prey to the miscreants in the city, with unidentified accused stealing a bag containing a laptop, tablet and the victim’s — a Taiwanese national — passport and other documents.

A suspect captured in the CCTVs taking away the bag of Taiwan national from Mach Auto Expo in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on the first day of the Mach Auto Expo being organised at an exhibition centre on the national highway near Sahnewal.

Sahnewal police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation following the statement of Dinkar Thakur, a business associate of the victim, who has been identified as Wei Hsin Chuang of Taiwan. He had arrived in the city to take part in the exhibition.

An unidentified man has been captured taking away the bag while trying to cover it up with his coat in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed at the venue.

Narrating his ordeal, Chuang said he had come to the city to be a part of the exhibition. On Friday, while he was presenting his machines to attendees at the exhibition, he put his bag on a chair at his kiosk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon looking for the bag minutes later, he found it missing. The Taiwan national immediately informed the organisers of the exhibition, who further reached out to the police.

Sharing further details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said an unidentified man was spotted stealing the bag as the police teams were scanning the footage recovered from the CCTV cameras installed at the exhibition centre.

The ASi added that the accused covered the bag with his coat. Posing as a customer, he earlier seemed to be taking rounds around different kiosks.

A case under sections 379-B (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sahnewal police station. Police are working towards tracing the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}