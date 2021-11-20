Ludhiana | Atal Apartments scheme relaunched on Gurpurab

After dropping the scheme twice in the last 10 years, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has relaunched the Atal Apartments scheme where 576 HIG and MIG flats will be established on 8.8 acres at Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on the Pakhowal road.

The self-financing scheme has been opened for the public on Gurpurab on Friday and residents can apply for flats till December 18 by submitting an application along with the earnest money. Of the total 576 flats, 336 are HIG and 240 are MIG flats.

As per LIT officials, the facilities being provided under the scheme include earthquake-resistant structures, separate parks, video door phones at each flat, indoor swimming pool, multipurpose hall, gymnasium, parking space etc. It is a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)-approved scheme.

The cost of the HIG flat will be ₹48 lakh, while the MIG flat will cost ₹37.40 lakh and residents will have to submit earnest money of ₹2.4 lakh and ₹1.87 lakh, respectively, along with the application form. Twenty-five per cent of the amount has to be submitted within 45 days after a draw of lots and the rest in six equal instalments along with 9.5% interest. A certain discount will be offered if the entire amount is submitted at once.

The application form can be availed from the LIT office in the Feroze Gandhi market on working days or through LIT official website www.ludhianaimprovementtrust.org for ₹500, which is non-refundable. The draw of lots will be conducted on December 24 and the results will be out by December 25.

The officials stated that the project will be completed in three years after the allotment of contract. Earlier, the department had proposed to allot 50% flats through a draw of lots and the rest through auction, but the criteria have been changed and all the flats will be allotted through draw of lots.

Chairman of LIT Raman Balasubramaniam said, “Quality infrastructure will be provided to the residents and they should take the benefit of the opportunity. The project will be established within the MC limits. The online form will be uploaded in a day or so and residents can also avail the application form from the LIT office.”

The Atal Apartment scheme was initially launched in 2011 when then local bodies minister Tikshan Sood laid the foundation stone for the project. The department had even allotted flats to many persons, but the scheme was cancelled after the allottees failed to submit the amount due to high prices in 2017. The scheme was relaunched in 2018 and applications were also sought from the residents along with the earnest money, but it was again dumped in 2020. The funds were returned to the residents.

Proposal to change scheme’s name dropped

After facing ire over the proposal to change the name of the scheme to Sahir Ludhianvi Apartments, LIT has dropped the proposal and will continue with the Atal Apartments. Earlier, the BJP had opposed the proposal to change the name terming it as a political vendetta. The LIT chairman, however, said the proposal had been dropped as they had to follow a long process to change the name and the scheme would have been delayed.

