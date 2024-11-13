Ludhiana athlete takes top spot in U-19 pole vault

Baljeet Singh from Ludhiana emerged victorious in the Under-19 boys’ pole vault event on the third day of the 68th Punjab inter-district school games on Wednesday. An athlete performs at the inter-district school games at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The school games were launched on Monday at the Guru Nanak Stadium here where young athletes from across the state are showcasing their talent in Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 age categories.

In the U-17 boys’ triple jump, Harmanpreet Singh from Gurdaspur claimed first place with an impressive jump of 13.49m, narrowly beating Gurshan Singh from Tarn Taran, who jumped 13.4m.

In the U-17 boys’ 3000m race, Ramandeep Singh from Ferozepur took the lead finishing in 9:34.180, just ahead of Maninder Singh from Sangrur, who completed the race in 9:34.655.

Robin Singh from Patiala triumphed in the U-19 boys’ 5000m walk finishing with an impressive time of 22:50.65, while Aditya from Jalandhar followed at 23:50.62.

Baljeet Singh from Ludhiana won the U-19 boys’ pole vault, while Gurpreet Singh from Fazilka bagged the second spot.

In the U-19 boys’ javelin throw, Sidharth from Jalandhar emerged victorious with a throw of 62.86m, with Harshit Biblani, also from Jalandhar, finishing second with 59m throw.

In the U-19 girls’ 3000m walk, Gurpreet Kaur from Amritsar clinched the first place with Mahik from Sri Muktsar Sahib finishing as a runner-up.

Mahikdeep Kaur from Mansa dominated the U-17 girls’ 3000m race, followed by Jiya from Hoshiarpur.

In the U-17 girls’ javelin throw, Virpali from Sri Muktsar Sahib clinched the first spot, with Harpreet Kaur from Barnala securing the second spot.

District education officer (Secondary) Dimple Madaan was the chief guest at the event.

The four-day competition will conclude today.