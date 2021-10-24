Ludhiana ATM fraud gang was active for a decade: Police

Many important information came to the fore after the Jamalpur police questioned a gang of fraudsters whose members were arrested on Thursday. Forty-one debit cards and two cars were recovered from their possession, who was active in multiple cities and states.

The police said the gang was committing fraud with banks for the past 10 years by taking advantage of the chinks in the system. The police suspect the accused had stolen ₹10 crore from various banks. They revealed they had learnt the technique from the internet.

The accused are in the custody of the Jamalpur police for questioning. They told the police that they had committed frauds in Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and various cities of Ludhiana.

After revelations made by the gang, the police have asked the banks to update their ATM system.

The accused said they used to withdraw cash from the ATMs sans security guards. They used to spend the money for buying property, luxury cars and expensive phones.

The police said the accused had multiple accounts with fake names and addresses in different banks. They used to withdraw money through specially designed hooks which they would attach to the money dispensing tray of ATMs. When the cash was dispensed, they used to switch off the power supply to the ATM and withdraw the bills.

The police on Thursday had arrested Naveen Kumar, Rakesh Kumar of Bhamian Kalan, Surinder Bansal of Tibba road, Ajay Kumar of Jassian Road and Rocky of Moti Nagar. Their accomplices who are yet to be arrested are Paramjit Singh of Dera Bassi and Rakesh Kumar of Tajpur road and recovered 41 credit and debit cards from their possession.

Inspector Kulwant Singh Malhi, SHO, Jamalpur police station, said more important information had been expected from the accused during the questioning.

