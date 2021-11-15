Ludhiana ATM shooting: Day after failed robbery bid, co-accused arrested

A day after two robbers shot a man in the leg in a failed robbery bid at an ATM kiosk, the police arrested the arrested accused’s nephew on Sunday.

The accused, Gaurav, 28, of Jassian village, was arrested while he was trying to flee the city to evade arrest. The motorcycle used to commit the crime has also been found. After fleeing the spot after locals caught his uncle, Ashwani Kumar, 42, and handed him over to the police, Gaurav had parked his motorcycle near the Jalandhar Bypass and had taken a three-wheeler home. He had packed his clothes to leave the city, but was arrested before he could leave.

Kumar had been arrested with an illegal countrymade pistol and four bullets.He had hurt himself while firing at the locals who had cornered him. Police say the accused are drug addicts who tried to rob the man to fund their habit.

Sub-inspector Ravinderpal Singh, Division 8 station house officer, said the accused were primarily unemployed and sometimes sold clothes in the streets to earn money.

This is not their first brush with law. The accused are already facing trial for being found in possession of fake currency notes. They had been arrested for the same by the Jalandhar Rural Police two years ago and had been bailed out three months ago.

Bought pistol from Bihar

The SHO said that the accused had bought the pistol for ₹19,000 from Bihar and had bought the motorcycle from a Sangrur resident. However, as they were yet to make a full payment, the bike’s former owner had not handed over the registration certificate of the vehicle to him.

A case has been registered under sections under sections 392 (robbery), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act.