Ludhiana: Attacked in Dhaula village, man critical; two on the run

The Meharban police booked a resident of Dhaula village and his son for allegedly attempting a murder bid on a man following a spat in Shri Hari Colony. The accused have been on the run while the victim is admitted to a hospital where his condition has been stated to be serious, the police said. An FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered (Picture only for representational purpose)

The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh of Shri Hari Colony in Dhaula village and his son Arpit Singh. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Raju of the same village, who is a relative of victim Raj Kumar.

Raju stated that he, along with Raj Kumar, went to the house of his maternal uncle Matafer in Shri Hari Colony on February 23 as the host invited them for dinner in his rented accommodation.

Raju stated that when they were about to leave the house, Amarjit Singh along with his son turned up and hurled abuses while accusing them of blaring in the street. When objected, the accused attacked them, the complainant mentioned.

According to Raju, the accused hit Raj Kumar on his head with a brick. He fell on the ground and lost consciousness following which the accused escaped from the spot while threatening them. They rushed Raj Kumar to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest, he added.