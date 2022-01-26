Ludhiana | Auto driver collides with stationary truck, killed

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and two passengers were injured after the three-wheeler they were travelling in crashed into a truck parked on the roadside near Ramgarh Bhullar village on Monday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The truck driver, Sukhwinder Singh of Ferozepur, has been arrested. The accused said that his truck had developed a technical snag, due to which he had parked his vehicle on the roadside.

The complainant, Rajiv Kumar – the brother of the victim, Sanjeev Kumar of Ishar Nagar, Jagraon – said he was following his brother’s auto-rickshaw on his motorcycle, when he saw him crash into the stationary truck parked near a patrol pump on the Sidhwan Bet to Bhundri village stretch, which was not visible due to the dense fog.

“The truck’s parking lights were not on, nor did it have any reflective tape,” he said. The road mishap took place around 7.30pm and the victim was killed on the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anwar Masih, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 304A (death by negligence), 337 (endangering life) and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar Jagraon police station.

Fatal parking

December 7: A 32-year-old man was killed, and five others were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a vehicle that was parked on the roadside near the national highway near Sahnewal.

October 27: A biker was killed when a two-wheeler crashed into a parked tractor-trolley near Kutbewal Gujrana village on Hambran Road.

September 19: A trucker rammed into another truck near Doraha.

September 16: A Mohali resident was killed after his bike collided with a stationary truck in Katani Kalan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May 7: An ambulance crashed into a parked tanker in Khanna, killing the driver of the emergency vehicle on the spot.