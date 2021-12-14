Ludhiana | Auto rickshaw, private bus drivers spar over parking space

High drama unfolded at the Samrala Chowk on Monday after the drivers of auto rickshaws and private buses got into a heated argument over the space designated by the Municipal Corporation and traffic police.

The authorities had earlier marked a yellow line at the site to designate the parking space for auto rickshaws. However, in the process, private buses that used to halt the buses at Samrala Chowk for boarding passengers were left with no space to operate.

When a private bus driver parked inside the yellow line, the three-wheeler drivers sat in front of the bus giving rise to heated arguments.

The traffic police intervened, informing the private bus drivers about the civic body’s designation of the spot to auto rickshaws.

Satish Kumar, president of the District Auto Rickshaw Worker Federation, said, “The authorities put effort to provide us a space on the road to stop, but the bus drivers had tried to encroach the land forcibly.”

The civic body has marked similar yellow lines on roads near railway station, Rekhi Cinema Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Chandigarh road and Dhyan Singh Complex outside the bus stand where auto rickshaw drivers park their vehicles.