Ludhiana: Auto-start genset must at hospital, says PSPCL

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has asked the civil hospital authorities to upgrade to auto-start generators after a technical glitch threw the district hospital into darkness for a brief period on Sunday evening. The power snapped at the hospital around 8 pm and was only restored by 8:15 pm. As the hospital doesn’t have auto-start generator, it stayed without electricity for some time when the staff scrambled to start the gensets. The outage was due to a low frequency relay in the 66 kv line that supplies power to the hospital, according to PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans. (HT Photo)

The outage was due to a low frequency relay in the 66 kv line that supplies power to the hospital, according to PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans. Though the hospital is connected to the no-power cut line, the sudden increase in the demand during the evening hours reduced the frequency and the system automatically shut down, said Hans. “This is how the system is designed to ensure safety,” he said, adding, “I have written to the hospital to upgrade their generators to auto-start machines that can automatically start within seconds of power outage.”

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Harpreet Singh said, “After the sudden outage, it takes a few minutes to start the generators. The generators were running after around 10 minutes.” He also emphasised that the ports that are connected to emergency equipment have inverter connections.

“The emergency, operation theaters and labor rooms had power from the inverters till the gensets were turned on,” he pointed out.

Regarding auto-start gensets, he said orders have been placed for two gensets for the mother and child section and the emergency ward and the hospital is expected to receive the same within a week.