Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Auto-start genset must at hospital, says PSPCL

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 11, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Though the hospital is connected to the no-power cut line, the sudden increase in the demand during the evening hours reduced the frequency and the system automatically shut down, said PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has asked the civil hospital authorities to upgrade to auto-start generators after a technical glitch threw the district hospital into darkness for a brief period on Sunday evening. The power snapped at the hospital around 8 pm and was only restored by 8:15 pm. As the hospital doesn’t have auto-start generator, it stayed without electricity for some time when the staff scrambled to start the gensets.

The outage was due to a low frequency relay in the 66 kv line that supplies power to the hospital, according to PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans. (HT Photo)
The outage was due to a low frequency relay in the 66 kv line that supplies power to the hospital, according to PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans. (HT Photo)

The outage was due to a low frequency relay in the 66 kv line that supplies power to the hospital, according to PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans. Though the hospital is connected to the no-power cut line, the sudden increase in the demand during the evening hours reduced the frequency and the system automatically shut down, said Hans. “This is how the system is designed to ensure safety,” he said, adding, “I have written to the hospital to upgrade their generators to auto-start machines that can automatically start within seconds of power outage.”

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Harpreet Singh said, “After the sudden outage, it takes a few minutes to start the generators. The generators were running after around 10 minutes.” He also emphasised that the ports that are connected to emergency equipment have inverter connections.

“The emergency, operation theaters and labor rooms had power from the inverters till the gensets were turned on,” he pointed out.

Regarding auto-start gensets, he said orders have been placed for two gensets for the mother and child section and the emergency ward and the hospital is expected to receive the same within a week.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On