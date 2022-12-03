Ludhiana: Bag with 8 lakh stolen from trader’s car

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants stole a bag containing ₹8 lakh from a trader’s car near Ladhowal Chowk on Friday.

Karan Gaba, 31, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, told police that he was going home from Bahadurke Road in his Toyota Innova car, when one of the tyres got punctured near Ladhowal Chowk.

He parked the vehicle on the roadside and while he was changing the tyre, the bag was stolen from the back seat of the car.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said that police have scanned CCTV footage where a man was captured stealing the bag from the car. His aide was waiting for him nearby and they both escaped on a bike.

The ASI added that a case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code at Ladhowal police station.

Singh said they suspect that the accused were already following the trader and they knew that he was carrying cash with him.