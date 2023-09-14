News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Banker booked for embezzling 5.79 lakh

Ludhiana: Banker booked for embezzling 5.79 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 14, 2023 10:56 PM IST

The FIR has been file on the statement of Satvir Singh, zonal manager of Punjab and Sind Bank against Sumit Aggarwal of Kuchha Malak road of Jagraon

The Hathur police have lodged an FIR against a banker for allegedly embezzling 5.79 lakh.

The Hathur police have lodged an FIR against a banker for allegedly embezzling <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.79 lakh. (ht file)
The Hathur police have lodged an FIR against a banker for allegedly embezzling 5.79 lakh. (ht file)

The FIR has been file on the statement of Satvir Singh, zonal manager of Punjab and Sind Bank against Sumit Aggarwal of Kuchha Malak road of Jagraon, who works in the same bank and is originally from West Bengal.

The complainant stated that he found out that there is a difference of 5.79 lakh in the balance in the Chakar village branch on September 12. He along with his assistant went to the branch to check and found that the closing balance in the branch should be 7.10 lakh, but the balance left with the branch was only 1.31 lakh.

Giving details of the transactions on September 12, the opening balance of the branch was 8.25 lakh. The customers had deposited 2.75 lakh, while total withdrawal was 3.89 lakh. He added that Aggarwal was responsible for handling the cash and he failed to give satisfactory reply for the difference.

ASI Sulakkhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Hathur Police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out