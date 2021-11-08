Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Bankers fraudulently withdraw 14 lakh from NRI’s account, booked
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Bankers fraudulently withdraw 14 lakh from NRI’s account, booked

The bankers had forged the NRI’s signature and withdrawn ₹14.20 lakh using three cheques; case lodged after five months of investigation
They bankers were booked on charges of criminal breach of trust, after five months of investigation. The NRI had noticed that cash had been withdrawn from his account and alerted a relative in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 12:29 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four bank employees have been booked for allegedly withdrawing 14.20 lakh from the account of an NRI by forging his signature.

They have been identified as Pawandeep Kaur of New Rajguru Nagar of Ludhiana, Abhishek Walia of Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk of Raikot, Ankita of Mohalla Avtar Nagar of Jalandhar and Deepak Bhatt of Dehradun. All four work at the ICICI Bank’s main road branch in Jagraon.

They were booked on charges of criminal breach of trust, after five months of investigation.

Complainant Mahinder Singh of Kothe Sherjung road of Jagraon said, his relative Ramneek Toor, who is an NRI, had noticed withdrawal of 14.20 lakh from his bank account through cheques and requested him to look into it.

On June 16, Mahinder made a police complaint regarding the bank fraud, following which an inquiry was marked.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, the investigating officer, said during investigation, police found that the then deputy branch manager Abhishek Walia, cashier Ankita, clerk Deepak Bhatt and Pawandeep Kaur, an employee of ICICI prudential life insurance, had managed to issue a cheque book in the name of Ramneek Toor. Later, they forged the signature of the account holder and withdrew 14.20 lakhs using three cheques.

RELATED STORIES

Thee ASI added that a case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Jagraon city police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP