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Ludhiana becomes third city in state to get smart traffic system

1,700 cameras installed at 259 locations; violations to be detected automatically, PCR response time reduced from 15 minutes to 7-8 minutes, says DGP

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The district on Tuesday became the third city in Punjab, after Jalandhar and Mohali, to get an intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) and an upgraded Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), with director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav inaugurating the project.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav with other senior police officials in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said the initiative is aimed at strengthening surveillance, improving traffic discipline and ensuring faster emergency response through technology-driven policing.

Under the ICCC project, around 1,700 high-resolution cameras have been installed at 259 key locations across the city, significantly expanding the surveillance grid.

The ITMS, operational at 46 locations, can automatically detect multiple traffic violations, including red light jumping, stop line violations, riding without helmets, triple riding, overspeeding, wrong-side driving and illegal parking.

The DGP said the system is powered by artificial intelligence, enabling real-time monitoring and automated enforcement. He said the ICCC integrates traffic police, police control room (PCR), Safe City infrastructure, district control rooms and wireless units, allowing better coordination during emergencies.

Calling it a major shift towards preventive policing, Yadav said PCR response time has been reduced from around 15 minutes to nearly 7-8 minutes due to integrated operations under one roof.

Zero tolerance against organised crime: DGP

Speaking to mediapersons, the DGP said Punjab Police has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against organised crime and gangsters operating extortion rackets from foreign soil.

He said police were tracing such criminals from different parts of the world and bringing them to justice. Yadav added that more than 80% of extortion calls made to businessmen and other residents were fake. In many cases, local criminals were found using the names of gangsters to issue threats.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana becomes third city in state to get smart traffic system
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana becomes third city in state to get smart traffic system
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