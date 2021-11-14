Ludhiana: Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurates Old GT Road reconstruction work

With the Old GT Road crying for attention for a long time, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu inaugurated the work of reconstructing 7.5 km-long stretch of the road from Sherpur Chowk to the Jalandhar bypass on Saturday. The department will also be developing green belts alongside the road at a combined cost of ₹11.64 crore.

Under the first phase of the project, the road portion from Sherpur Chowk to the Jagraon bridge will be constructed at a cost of ₹3.16 crore. Ashu stated that municipal corporation (MC) officials have been directed to complete the project at the earliest for providing relief to commuters.

Stating that the road being formally known as the Old GT Road has played a vital role in the development of the Ludhiana city and the project also includes the development of green belts, relaying of mastic, construction of footpaths, etc.