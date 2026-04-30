Ludhiana: Bihar man gets life term for killing relative in 2022

A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his neighbour, also his distant relative, and injuring the victim’s father-in-law after they allegedly tried to stop him from assaulting his wife in Bahadurke village of Sidhwan Bet in 2022.

An FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intent to a crime) of the IPC was registered. (HT File)

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The court of additional sessions judge Dr Rajneesh convicted Ramesh Kumar, a native of Saharsa, Bihar, currently residing in Lakha village, and imposed a fine of ₹25,000. His brother Veeru was declared a proclaimed offender as he was never arrested.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on September 12, 2022, when Ramesh Kumar, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was beating his wife near the shanties where both families lived in Bahadurke village.

When neighbour Gulshan Sadha intervened and asked him to stop, the accused allegedly left the spot but later returned with his brother.

The complainant, Rekha, wife of the deceased, told police that her father Lal Singh questioned the accused on their return, following which he was assaulted. When Gulshan intervened, the brothers allegedly attacked him with an iron pipe and a hoe.

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{{^usCountry}} Gulshan sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died on September 14, 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gulshan sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died on September 14, 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intent to a crime) of the IPC was registered against him following the complaint of Rekha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intent to a crime) of the IPC was registered against him following the complaint of Rekha. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After examining the evidence and hearing arguments, the court held Ramesh Kumar guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After examining the evidence and hearing arguments, the court held Ramesh Kumar guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

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