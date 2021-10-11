Ludhiana: Bike-borne men snatch woman’s gold chain near CMCH

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old woman lost her gold chain to two bike-borne miscreants in broad daylight near Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the crime spot showed the men snatching her chain and speeding away with ease.

The victim has been identified as Elizma Joseph, 65, of Sector 32, Chandigarh road.

She said she had come to see her cousin, who resides in CMCH staff colony, when the incident took place. As she entered the main gate of the colony, two men turned up on a bike. One of the accused waited on the bike while the other walked up to her and snatched her chain. After that, the two sped away on their bike.

Joseph said she raised the alarm but no one turned up for help.

Division Number 2 station house officer, inspector Satpal said a case has been lodged against unidentified persons and the police will arrest the accused soon.