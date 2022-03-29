Ludhiana: Biker rapes 43-yr-old woman on pretext of offering lift
An unidentified motorcyclist allegedly raped a 43-year-old woman on the pretext of offering her lift and also robbed her of ₹11,000 cash in Kot Gangu Rai village on Sunday before fleeing.
The woman, who is a resident of Sherpur Khurd village, said she was going to Kot Gangu Rai village to see her aunt. After getting off the bus at Katani Kalan village, she enquired from some commuters about the route to Kot Gangu Rai village.
One of the commuters offered her a lift on his motorcycle while stating that he is also headed towards the same place.
The woman alleged that instead of taking her to the village, the accused took her to a secluded place and raped her. He also threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone and robbed her of ₹11,000 before fleeing.
Sub-inspector Usha Rani, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 379 (theft) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to identify the accused.
