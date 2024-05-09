Ludhiana: Bittu to travel in grandfather’s car for filing nomination

In a tribute to his late grandfather, former chief minister Beant Singh, Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ludhiana, Ravneet Bittu will file his nomination papers on Friday. The Ambassador car which belonged to BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu’s late grandfather Beant Singh. (HT Photo)

Bittu has chosen to embark on this significant journey in the iconic Ambassador car PB10X 1919, once used by his grandfather during his tenure as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president. Speaking about the emotional significance of the vehicle, Bittu said, “My grandfather had travelled lakhs of kilometers around the state during days of militancy. I have the legacy of the great political personality of his times.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Ambassador car holds profound sentimental value for the family, symbolising the tireless efforts and sacrifices made by his grandfather. “Whenever we seek the blessings of my grandfather, we turn to this car,” Bittu remarked, emphasising the special connection with his grandfather.

“I will feel the presence of my grandfather, while filing nomination papers”, he said.

Ahead of the filing, Bittu plans to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib and Durga Mata Mandir on Friday morning.