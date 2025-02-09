Ludhiana: Bizman gets 30L extortion call, probe on

A city-based businessman received an extortion call from an unknown international number wherein the caller threatened to kill him if he failed to pay ₹30 lakh. The division number 8 police have registered an FIR against some unidentified accused and initiated investigation. Victim Ravish Gupta, 37, a resident of Mall Enclave, Ludhiana, reported that he had been receiving continuous calls and messages on WhatsApp from an international number over the past few days. (HT Photo)

Victim Ravish Gupta, 37, a resident of Mall Enclave, reported that he had been receiving continuous calls and messages on WhatsApp from an international number over the past few days. The unknown caller demanded ₹30 lakh in ransom and warned that failure to comply would result in dire consequences, including death.

Acting swiftly on Gupta’s complaint, the division number 8 police registered an FIR under Sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified accused.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) of division number 8 police station, said the police were close to arresting the suspect and that necessary security measures had been taken to ensure the safety of the victim.