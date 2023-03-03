Ludhiana BJP leaders stage protests against AAP govt over excise policy, demand investigation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outside Mini Secretariat in Ludhiana, demanding the scraping of excise policy in the state.

BJP workers and leaders outside the DC office during protest in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

Several leaders and workers of the party raised slogans against the Punjab government.

The workers led by Punjab general secretary Jiwan Gupta, treasurer Gurdesh Sharma Debi, spokesperson Anil Sarin, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, former state vice-president Praveen Bansal marched towards deputy commissioner (DC) office and handed over the memorandum to Ludhiana ADC Amit Sarin demanding the scraping of liquor policy in the state.

While protesting outside the DC office against the AAP government, BJP district president Rajneesh Dhiman said there has been alleged corruption in Delhi’s excise policy, in which the CBI has arrested AAP led Delhi government deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

BJP Punjab chief spokesperson Anil Sarin also demanded a CBI investigation into the liquor policy of the state, citing allegations of significant corruption similar to that in Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy.

He also mentioned that the new excise policy in Delhi, which was implemented in 2021 with the promise of increasing revenue, has resulted in the opposite effect.

“Therefore, we demand that the Punjab excise policy should also be investigated by the CBI,” Sarin added.

Earlier BJP spokesperson Gurdeep Singh Gosha said the ruling AAP government came with the promise to deliver corruption free governance to the people. But three AAP MLAs’ have been facing corruption charges less than a year into the formation of government.