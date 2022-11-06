Ludhiana: BJP slams AAP over hiked parking rates, drug menace

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the municipal corporation (MC) recently hiking parking rates in the city and its alleged failure to control drug menace in the state, members of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday.

Led by Bikram Sidhu, a member of the Saffron Party’s state executive committee, the protesters said that instead of alleviating the public’s problems, the AAP-led state government is further burdening them.

He added that the parking rates were slashed at certain lots only due to the public outcry over the decision.

Sidhu added that the staff deputed at parking lots in the city have also been charging residents for keeping their vehicles on the road, which is against the norms.

Sidhu only trying to gain political mileage: Gogi

Meanwhile, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi said the hiked parking rates have already been slashed and the decision was taken amicably during a meeting between the parking contractor and market associations.

“Market associations have even appreciated AAP for resolving the issue and BJP is just trying to gain political mileage by misguiding the public. Steps have also been taken to stop overcharging at parking lots,” said Gogi.