Ludhiana: BJP worker foils ATM robbery bid, accused held with toy pistol

A BJP worker foiled an attempted ATM robbery in Sahnewal after he resisted a man who reportedly tried to rob him of ₹1.5 lakh at gunpoint on August 25. The accused was subsequently caught by people outside the kiosk and handed over to the police.

ASI Randhir Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR had been registered. (HT FILE)

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Sahnewal police registered an FIR against the accused, Harmanjot Singh of Officer Colony, Malerkotla Road, Khanna, four days after the incident. The accused is a student and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

The complaint was lodged by Mahinder Kumar of New Ganpati Colony, Sahnewal, who said he had gone to the ATM kiosk near the bus stand around 6.30 pm to deposit ₹1.5 lakh.

According to Mahinder, he was about to deposit the first instalment of ₹50,000 when a turbaned man with his face covered entered the kiosk and stood behind him. The accused allegedly pulled out a pistol and demanded the money.

Mahinder said he grabbed the accused’s hand and tried to snatch the weapon before pushing him, following which the accused hit the kiosk’s glass door. People outside then helped catch him and handed him over to the police.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said members of the public subsequently assaulted the accused. He sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said members of the public subsequently assaulted the accused. He sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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The four-day delay in registering the FIR triggered a political controversy, with BJP Ludhiana Rural president Gagandeep Singh Sunny Kainth alleging that police officials had initially pressured Mahinder to compromise, citing the accused’s injuries.

Kainth said the party had threatened to intensify its protest outside the police station if a case was not registered.

ASI Randhir Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR had been registered under Section 309(5) (attempt to commit robbery) of the BNS. “The accused is still in hospital and will be questioned about his background after his discharge,” the ASI said. “The weapon recovered from the accused was a toy pistol,” the ASI added, refuting the allegation that police had pressured the complainant to compromise with the accused.

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