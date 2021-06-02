Ludhiana BJP worker’s murder: Accused claims involvement of Cong councillor, latter rubbishes it

Wanted by Ludhiana police in three-year-old murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter Jagdeep Singh alias Rinkle Kheda, proclaimed offender Sunny Nai appeared on social networking sites with a confession video and claimed that he executed the killing at behest of Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu and his two sons.

The charge was rubbished by Neeta who said that a special investigation team had already given him a clean chit.

In a video sent to the Rinkle’s brother Mani, Sunny alleged that the police have spared Neetu due to his political connections.

Sunny said he was ready to become a witness in the case. Mani said he will meet director general of police Dinkar Gupta and Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and demand arrest of Neetu.

Neet, on his part, said if Mani is in touch with the accused Sunny, he should help the police to get him arrested.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city 1) Pragya Jain said she would comment on the matter after watching the videos.

Rinkle Kheda was hacked to death by a group of assailants on July 19, 2018. The police had registered a murder case against Neetu, his son and six others. Later, Neetu was acquitted in the case.