Ludhiana | BJP workers block Ferozepur road after man abuses protesters

Ludhiana Angered by the abuses hurled at a peaceful protest outside the deputy commissioner (DC) office in the mini secretariat by an unidentified man, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Friday blocked the Ferozepur road.

The man engaged in a heated exchange with the BJP district president Pushpinder Singhal, who was leading the party’s protest condemning the security breach during Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur, before being apprehended by the police.

The party workers, however, broke past the police barricade installed at the protest site after the incident and staged a dharna on the Ferozepur road.

Speaking of the incident, Singhal accused the Congress party of enlisting goons to disrupt their planned rally.

“Today, when we are protesting against the lawlessness prevailing in the state, the Congress government is sending their stooges to disrupt the protest. But such acts will make only make BJP stronger” he said

Singhal further alleged that the PM’s security breach incident was a well-planned act orchestrated by the Congress party, adding that the state has suffered as the PM had planned to launch projects worth ₹42000 crore, which included laying the foundation stone of the PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur.

