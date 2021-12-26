Ludhiana blast: Delhi special cell team visits Court Complex

Despite courts and government offices being closed on Saturday, on account of Christmas, heavy police deployment was seen at the district court complex, two days after a bomb exploded within its premises.

The Delhi special cell team also visited the district court complex in Ludhiana to investigate the crime scene in connection with the recent blast at the Rohini Court in Delhi. An improvised explosive device (IED), assembled in a steel tiffin box and kept inside a laptop bag, had exploded inside a Delhi courtroom on December 9. A team of the Central Reserve Police Force from Jammu had also visited the explosion site on December 24.

The area surrounding the compound was cordoned off and no one was allowed to venture near the blast site.Though the court was closed, hectic activity was seen at the complex in the evening when two persons accused of drug peddling – Ranjit Singh Chita and Sukhwinder Singh – who had shared the barrack with the blast accused, Gagandeep Singh, were presented before court.

Dongle found in wreckage

It is learnt that a damaged dongle has been salvaged from the explosion site. Cops suspect that the accused, who was killed in the explosion, made 13 international web calls using the device.

An official, requesting anonymity, said accused’s mobile was destroyed in the blast, but he had a dongle, which he was using to access the internet. Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police suspect that he had taken help from someone online to assemble, and activate the bomb.

Advocate Jasbir Singh Bhogal, counsel to Gagandeep Singh, condemned the act of terror. “Gagandeep Singh should have kept faith in law. Setting an explosive in the court complex was a shameful act. No one in Gagandeep’s family had ever visited me. The police officer in-charge for Gagandeep should have kept a tab on his activities,” he said.

“A high-level probe should be carried out in the matter as it is suspected that RDX was used in the explosion,” added Jasbir Singh.