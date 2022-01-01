Ludhiana blast: Woman cop in relationship with accused suspended

Ludhiana: The Khanna police suspended a woman cop, who was in relationship with Ludhiana district court complex bomb blast accused Gagandeep Singh.

The woman cop, posted as constable in the office of SP (headquarters) in Khanna was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as Punjab Police in connection with the blast.

Confirming the development, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Khanna Balwinder Singh said the constable was suspended but the investigation conducted so far has not found her involvement in the crime.

The agency questioned the woman constable as she and the accused spent four hours in a hotel in Khanna merely two days before the blast, but she maintained that she had no clue about the evil designs of Gagandeep.

During the investigation, it has come out to light that Gagandeep had handed over ₹1 lakh to his wife a day before he visited the district courts complex where he died while allegedly planting an explosive. Gagandeep’s wife had also informed the police officer that her husband, who was visiting court complex, was missing following the explosion, officials said.

It has been nine days to the incident, but investigating agencies are still groping in the dark about the mode of transport used by Gagandeep to reach the district courts complex. The Honda Activa on which he had left the house was recovered from Khanna.

The police were probing how the accused travelled from his house in Khanna to Ludhiana covering a distance of nearly 50km.

During the investigation carried out so far, it has come to light that Gagandeep had not kept the explosive at his house and it is being suspected that he could have been delivered the explosive while on his way to the court.