Ludhiana: Board of doctors conduct post-mortem on body of foreign national

A board of two doctors from the civil hospital on Monday conducted a post-mortem on the body of a South Sudan national, who was found dead in a rented accommodation in Sarabh Nagar. Sub-inspector Amrinder Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station, said that the police will take action according to the chemical examination report.

The doctors, including Dr Damanpreet Singh and Dr Ankur, said that though the body of Morday Mody Yocobo, 24, did not have any injury marks, they have sent the viscera samples for chemical examination to ascertain the cause of death.

The health of Yocobo, 24, who was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in a city’s private college deteriorated on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital by his friends. The doctors referred him to civil hospital where he was declared dead.

