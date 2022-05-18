Ludhiana: Body of a 35-year-old man found on railway tracks

The body of a 35-year-old man was found on the railway tracks near Jassian village on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Harwinder Singh Happy of Rajjowal village in Ludhiana, who worked as a labourer on contract basis in the forest department, police said.

According to officials, locals found the body lying on the tracks at around 7 am, following which Salem Tabri police reached the spot initially. Since the body was found on the tracks, the Government Railway Police (GRP) was informed.

Inspector Jaskaran Singh along with other GRP staff and the forensic team reached the spot and started the investigation.

Murder suspected

According to sources, the Salem Tabri police suspect that it is a murder, as the body had multiple wounds including a head injury, which signalled that Harwinder was killed and the body was dumped on the tracks. Sources said that Happy went to work late on Tuesday evening but never returned home.

GRP officials said that though the possibility of murder cannot be ruled out, but the injuries could have also resulted from being mowed down by a train.

The railway police have however initiated inquest proceedings and the body has been sent to the local civil hospital for autopsy.

“It can also be a suicide or a railway accident. We are awaiting the report of the postmortem and if the injuries suggest that he was killed, a murder case will be registered,” said Jaskaran Singh, inspector, GRP Ludhiana.

The railway police are also scanning CCTV cameras installed nearby and locals are also being questioned.