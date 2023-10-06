Ludhiana: Body of missing 22-year-old man fished out from Buddha Nullah

The body of a 22-year-old man, who was missing since September 17, was fished out from Buddha Nullah near Shivpuri on Friday. The assailants had dumped the body in the nullah after stuffing it in a gunny bag. The body was decomposed.

The police sent the body to the civil hospital for the post-mortem examination. After recovering the body, the police added murder sections in the FIR, which was lodged on September 19 at Tibba police station. According to the police, they have some leads and will arrest the accused soon.

The victim, Nilesh Kumar, a resident of New Shakti Nagar, who ran a fruit juice vend in Subhash Nagar, has been missing since September 17. On September 19, Nilesh’s family lodged a complaint with the Tibba Police Station.

According to Nilesh’s family members he had left his house around 10 pm on September 17 and never returned. Subsequently, on September 27, the police had registered a case under section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the IPC against unidentified accused following the statement recorded by his father Jeevan Paswan.

On Thursday, the police initiated a search with the assistance of divers to find his body from the nullah following a tip-off.

Inspector Lovedeep Singh, SHO at Tibba Police Station, said that while investigating the case, the police received information indicating that someone had killed Nilesh and dumped his body in the nullah. Therefore, with the assistance of divers, they are conducting a search operation to locate the body.

The inspector added that murder sections have been added to the FIR. They received some clues about the assailants. The police will arrest the accused soon.

