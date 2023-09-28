Ludhiana: Body of missing youth fished out from canal near Dugri Bridge

The body of an 18-year-old boy, who had gone to take part in the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol on September 25 and has been missing since then, was fished out from a canal near Dugri Bridge, police said on Thursday.

The body was located and fished out by divers.

The body was located and fished out by divers on Wednesday late evening, who immediately informed the Dugri Bridge police station.

The victim has been identified as Veer Baksh, 18-year-old resident of Choti Jawaddi.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balkar Singh, the investigating officer, Baksh, who worked in a salon, visited the canal on September 25 to participate in the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol. While bathing in the canal with his companions, the sudden increase in water flow due to the ongoing immersion ceremonies led to the drowning accident.

Police officials said that according to the family members of the deceased, he knew how to swim and it is still not clear whether the deceased drowned in the canal after the event or during the event.

Baksh’s family was not aware of the incident as they were caught up in the crowded festivities near the canal.

The SHO of Dugri police station, Madhubala, confirmed that the police had taken the custody of the body. He said that after recording the family’s statements, the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

