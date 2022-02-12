Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: Boost for BJP as SAD, LIP leaders join party in Ludhiana

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) their leaders Sanjeev Chaudhary and Neeraj Talwar joined the BJP in Ludhiana
Sanjeev Chaudhary is the president of Arora Market Shopkeepers Association in Chaura Bazar, while Sanjeev Chaudhary had fought civic body polls from Ward 61 in Ludhiana.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 01:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) their leaders Sanjeev Chaudhary and Neeraj Talwar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday.

Chaudhary is the president of Arora Market Shopkeepers Association in Chaura Bazar, while Talwar had fought civic body polls from Ward 61.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi inducted Talwar, former Youth Akali Dal (YAD) district leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha, and Sanjeev Chaudhary to the party, while campaigning for the BJP candidate from Ludhiana Central Gurdev Sharma Debi.

Chaudhary is known for raising the grievances of shopkeepers and traders in Chaura Bazar and surrounding areas.

Tarun Jain Bawa of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate who is contesting from Ludhiana West was seen campaigning in Civil Lines, while BJP candidate Bikram Singh Sidhu’s wife was campaigning in Gurdev Nagar and BRS Nagar.

