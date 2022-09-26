Ludhiana: Borstal Jail inmate booked for attempt to suicide

An inmate lodged at Borstal Jail has been booked for attempt to suicide. Police that this is the fifth time in the past five months that he has attempted to take his own life.

The last attempt was on August 25, when he tried to commit suicide by slitting his wrist with a sharp metal wire mesh sheet installed on a door. Division Number 7 police lodged an attempt to suicide case against him one month after the incident as doctors declared him mentally stabled. He is facing trial in multiple cases and has been lodged at Borstal Jail for the past two years.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of assistant jail superintendent Ramesh Chand.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that based on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High court, the inmate’s medical examination was conducted by a board of doctors at Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital, who declared him mentally sound.

He has been booked under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of IPC and Section 52 of Prison Act.