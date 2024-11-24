Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Borstal jail turns NIOS exam centre for inmates

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Nov 24, 2024 10:40 PM IST

The prison has been without teacher for almost six months, says jail deputy superintendent Manpreet Singh. District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan says attempts would be made to depute teachers.

The Borstal jail at the new Central Jail at Tajpur Road has been designated as an examination centre for National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) students for the first time, allowing inmates to take their Class 10 and 12 exams within the premises from October 22 to November 29.

Being conducted by National Institute of Open Schooling for Class 10 and 12, the exam will conclude on November 29. (HT photo)
Previously, inmates had to travel to other centres, often facing discomfort and stigma. Flying squad observer for the Borstal jail, Pardeep Kumar, who is also principal of Government Senior Secondary School, PAU, lauded the initiative. “It underscores the commitment to providing rehabilitative education for inmates, helping them integrate better into society. It provides dignity to the inmates and their identity remains hidden. The exam atmosphere here is the same as that of any other centre, encouraging inmates to continue their education,” he remarked. Kumar visits the facility on each exam day to oversee arrangements.

At the same time, the prison facility is without teachers for the past couple of months, hampering the efforts to promote education among the inmates. According to information, out of 12 sanctioned teaching posts in the jail facility, all remain vacant.

Jail deputy superintendent Manpreet Singh said the posts have been lying vacant for the past six months. “Two deputed teachers were relieved a few months ago. Currently, we rely on online lectures or jail staff members who voluntarily teach. Regular teachers will immensely benefit the inmates,” Singh said.

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan cited logistical and staffing issues as challenges. “One teacher has been deputed in the facility, but distance and the need to stay full school hours in the jail deter many educators. Deputing teachers there affects the already understaffed schools. Still, I will attempt to depute 2-3 more teachers,” she assured.

