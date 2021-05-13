Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana boy selling socks gets admitted to school, kin get 2 lakh aid
Ludhiana boy selling socks gets admitted to school, kin get 2 lakh aid

A video of 11-year-old Vansh went viral in which he said he discontinued his schooling and started working to support his family
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma presenting books to Vansh Singh after his admission to a government school on Wednesday.

Eleven-year-old Vansh Singh, whose video selling socks went viral on May 7 and was noticed by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was admitted to Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, Ludhiana.

Vansh revealed in the video that he discontinued schooling and started working to support his family. He also refused to take 50 extra from the customer who shot his video. After seeing the video, CM announced that the boy will be admitted to the school again by district administration. The CM had also made a video call to him and announced full financial support in his education, besides 2 lakh as immediate assistance for the family.

On Wednesday, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma handed over a cheque for 2 lakh to the boy’s father Paramjit Singh.

The DC also got Vansh’s elder brother Mannat Singh admitted to Class 10 in the same school. His elder brother had earlier dropped out of school to support his family.

Vansh’s father Paramjit also sells socks and mother Rani is a homemaker. Vansh has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in Haibowal.

