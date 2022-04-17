Ludhiana | Boyfriend among two booked for sharing lewd pictures of woman
A 45-year-old woman, resident of Cheema village, lodged an FIR against two accused, including her boyfriend, for allegedly clicking her obscene pictures and sharing it on social networking sites and WhatsApp groups.
The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Chak Bhai Ka village and Jarnail Singh of Cheema village.
Complainant said she had befriended the accused, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, who established physical relations with her. Meanwhile, the accused clicked obscene pictures of her and forced her to visit his place at night. After she refused to come, the accused threatened to viral her pictures, which he had taken, the woman said.
Inspector Amrik Singh, station house officer at Raikot police station, said that a case under Sections 354-C (voyeurism), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused at Hathur police station.
Other Briefs
Haibowal resident booked for sending obscene pictures to woman
A Haibowal resident has been booked for allegedly sending objectionable pictures to a woman on WhatsApp. The FIR has been lodged following a probe.
The woman, resident of Udham Singh Nagar, filed a complaint to the police on April 11, against the accused, Krishan Gopal of Durgapuri.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Harish Behl, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment) of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 8 police station.
A manhunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Two days after collision between two SUVs, police book both drivers
Two days after six youths had a close shave in a collision between two SUVs on Ladhowal bypass near Malakpur, police on Saturday booked drivers of both vehicles for reckless driving.
Police said the drivers of both vehicles were racing on the road and rammed into each other before turning turtle while attempting to overtake the other on Thursday. The six youths had earlier claimed that the mishap took place because of a stray animal making its way onto the road.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Singh said the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Fortuner, in which three occupants each were seated, rammed into each other near Malakpur Bet, with the former turned turtle following the impact. The other car steered into the open fields that ran along the bypass. Onlookers later rushed the passengers to the hospital.
A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the drivers of the both vehicles. Police have noted down the registration numbers of the vehicles and will identify the drivers.
Two more arrested in Karamkaur Colony violence
Five days after a group of revellers opened fire on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road, the police have arrested two more accused on Saturday. A total of four accused have been arrested so far in the case till date.
The accused, Pankaj Sharma and Bobby Pandit, were trying to escape from the city to avoid police.
Inspector Ranbir Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station said the police arrested the accused following a tip-off.
Earlier on April 12, the police had arrested Arman and Deep.
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened an attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. An attempt to murder case was lodged against the accused at Tibba police station after two men suffered bullet injuries.
-
Pune district reports 34 new Covid-19 cases
PUNE Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 151 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 18 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,162 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
-
Sports Carnival for wheelchair athletes: Ashish Verma shoots his way to archery gold
Ashish Verma emerged as the champion in the archery during the first edition of the sports carnival for persons on wheelchairs, which was held at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Ved Prakash finished as runners-up in the competition, while Sumit Thakur took home the third prize. In the VL I men's category of the canoeing competition, Hari Krishan, Surender and Santosh Pandey won the top three prizes.
-
Teen ‘midnight’ runner’s dream sees light of day
The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) is in the process of finalising five urban development schemes for states to bring about a paradigm shift in urban planning as proposed in the Union Budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, officials aware of the development said on Saturday. The proposals will be sent to the department of expenditure under the finance ministry for consideration, according to two senior ministry officials.
-
Delhi: 40-year-old man kills wife, son at Geeta Colony home
New Delhi: A 40-year-old grocery shop owner allegedly killed his wife and son at their residence in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area on Saturday afternoon, with police saying he left messages on a family WhatsApp group reportedly claiming responsibility for the murders. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the accused, Sachin Arora, was arrested hours later.
-
After temp drop, clear skies make Pune sizzle at +40°C
PUNE After a brief spell of cloudy weather conditions, which gave respite from scotching heat, the temperature in the Pune city will again rise to 40 degrees Celsius and sky is expected to remain clear, according to the India Meteorological Department On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the day was 39.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius. However, it was cloudy all afternoon across the city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics