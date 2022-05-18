Ludhiana | Brawl breaks out at shopping mall

A brawl broke out at a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road, late on Tuesday night, over alleged derogatory remarks directed at two women.

As per sources, two women had come out from the theatre after watching a movie at around 11.30 pm and were standing outside a washroom shooting a video, when three youngsters passed a comment at them.

The womens’ male friend, Pradeep Kumar, then got into an argument with them, which resulted in a brawl. Soon, the security staff reached the spot and informed the police. Kumar suffered a head injury during the scuffle.

The cops arrived at the scene soon and both parties were taken to the Sarabha Nagar police station. Kumar said that the three youngsters were allegedly harassing his female friends under the influence of alcohol. When the women protested, he alleged that the youngsters hit them, following which he intervened.

ADCP Ashwani Gotyal said that statements of both parties have been recorded and a case will be registered as per the opinion of doctors.