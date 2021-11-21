Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Brother of gangster Vicky Marado held with illegal weapon
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Brother of gangster Vicky Marado held with illegal weapon

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh, 32, of Guru Nanak Nagar in Marado of Ludhiana. Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff-3, said police arrested the accused from Phase-1 Dugri following a tip-off.
The accused’s brother Vicky Morado, a category-A gangster, is wanted by the Ludhiana police in seven cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The CIA Staff 3 arrested the brother of notorious gangster Vicky Marado and recovered an illegal weapon from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh, 32, of Guru Nanak Nagar in Marado. Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff-3, said police arrested the accused from Phase-1 Dugri following a tip-off.

The accused was crossing from the area in a Maruti Suzuki gypsy. On frisking, cops found a .32 pistol and two live cartridges in his possession. The accused told police that he had brought the weapon from Uttar Pradesh. His brother Vicky Morado, a category-A gangster, is wanted by the police in seven cases. A case under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Dugri police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP