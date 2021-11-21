Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Brother of gangster Vicky Marado held with illegal weapon
Ludhiana: Brother of gangster Vicky Marado held with illegal weapon

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh, 32, of Guru Nanak Nagar in Marado of Ludhiana. Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff-3, said police arrested the accused from Phase-1 Dugri following a tip-off.
The accused’s brother Vicky Morado, a category-A gangster, is wanted by the Ludhiana police in seven cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The CIA Staff 3 arrested the brother of notorious gangster Vicky Marado and recovered an illegal weapon from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh, 32, of Guru Nanak Nagar in Marado. Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff-3, said police arrested the accused from Phase-1 Dugri following a tip-off.

The accused was crossing from the area in a Maruti Suzuki gypsy. On frisking, cops found a .32 pistol and two live cartridges in his possession. The accused told police that he had brought the weapon from Uttar Pradesh. His brother Vicky Morado, a category-A gangster, is wanted by the police in seven cases. A case under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Dugri police station.

