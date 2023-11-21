close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana builder duped of 39L by legal aide

Ludhiana builder duped of 39L by legal aide

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 22, 2023 05:44 AM IST

Accused used to lie to the Ludhiana-based builder about fake cases against the firm to grab money, would use forged court documents to substantiate his claims.

A builder lost 39 lakh to his employee who duped him on the pretext of settling fake court cases.

A Ludhiana builder was duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39 lakh by his legal aide. (HT File)
A Ludhiana builder was duped of 39 lakh by his legal aide. (HT File)

According to the information, the accused, Sukhjeet Singh of Kila Raipur, was taking care of the firm’s legal matter. He used to lie to the owner about fake cases against the firm to grab money. He would use forged court documents to substantiate his claims.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The complainant, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, 55, of Haibowal Khurd, told police that Sukhjeet was a lawyer’s assistant when he hired him. In September 2022, Sukhjeet told him that a person named Narinder Kapoor had filed a case in the court against his sons, accusing them for executing theft and snatching in Himachal Pradesh. He asked for 39 lakh to settle the case, which the complainant paid.

However, Sharma later discovered the fraud and filed a police complaint in June this year.

A case under sections 420 (cheating) 465, 467, 468, 471 (all forgery) was registered at the PAU police station. Assistant sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out