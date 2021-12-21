Ludhiana | Burglars break into electronic store, decamp with goods worth 1.25 lakh

Burglars broke into an electronic store and decamped with ₹5,000 and goods worth ₹1.25 lakh on Monday morning.

The complainant, Ravinder Singh, owner of Anand Electrics, says he had drawn the shutter at around 9pm on Sunday. The next morning, a neighbour alerted him about the break-in at the store. “The burglars bent the shutter to enter the store. I incurred a loss of around ₹1.25 lakh,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said there were no CCTVs (closed-circuit televisions) at the store.

“The owner of a dairy saw four men in a Maruti Suzuki Alto near the store around 4am. They were most likely the burglars. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and a probe is underway.”