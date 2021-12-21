Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Burglars break into electronic store, decamp with goods worth 1.25 lakh
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Burglars break into electronic store, decamp with goods worth 1.25 lakh

The owner of a dairy saw four men in a Maruti Suzuki Alto around 4am near the Anand Electrics, whose owner incurred a loss of around ₹1.25 lakh after burglars break into electronic store
A case has been registered against unidentified persons and a probe is underway to arrest burglars who broke into electronic store (Representative Photo/HT File)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 04:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Burglars broke into an electronic store and decamped with 5,000 and goods worth 1.25 lakh on Monday morning.

The complainant, Ravinder Singh, owner of Anand Electrics, says he had drawn the shutter at around 9pm on Sunday. The next morning, a neighbour alerted him about the break-in at the store. “The burglars bent the shutter to enter the store. I incurred a loss of around 1.25 lakh,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said there were no CCTVs (closed-circuit televisions) at the store.

“The owner of a dairy saw four men in a Maruti Suzuki Alto near the store around 4am. They were most likely the burglars. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and a probe is underway.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP