Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with 35,000 from sweetmeat shop on Gill road

A gang of burglars struck at a sweetmeat shop-cum-bakery on Gill Road and decamped with ₹35,000 in the wee hours of Thursday. Closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed at the shop captured two men on a bike breaking into the shop and fleeing with the cash box and another electronic device, which they seemed to have mistaken for the DVR of the CCTV.

The CCTV clipping of the incident is now doing the rounds of social media.

Bakery owner Gurpreet Singh, who lives in Model Town, said that on the night of January 26, he locked his shop and went home. Around 5.15 the next morning, he received a call from the area watchman that the shutter of his shop was found broken. Gurpreet immediately rushed to the shop and found that the burglars had taken away ₹35,000 kept in his cash drawer.

Later, on examining the CCTV footage, he found that two men had come on a motorcycle and tried to break open the locks of the bakery. After failing to do so, they pulled up the shutter, and one of them sneaked in through the gap, and took away the cash box and another electronic device.

The bakery owner alleged that he had filed a police complaint soon after he got to know about the crime, but no action was taken. Fed up of waiting for a response from the police, he circulated the CCTV footage from the shop on social media.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, the investigating officer, refuted the claims and said that it was the complainant who was delaying the FIR as he thought he could trace the accused through the CCTV footage.