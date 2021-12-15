Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with 70,000 from showroom
A gang of burglars targeted a sportswear fabric showroom in Sundar Nagar, Ludhiana, early on Wednesday morning and decamped with 70,000
The burglary at the Ludhiana showroom was captured on CCTV camera, where six people were seen standing guard outside the store and one of them entered and stole the cash. (Getty Images)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted a sportswear fabric showroom in Sundar Nagar early on Wednesday morning and decamped with 70,000.

The crime was captured on CCTV camera, where six people were seen standing guard outside the store and one of them entered and stole the cash.

Manish Goyal, the owner, stated that when he reached the showroom at 9.30am, he noticed that the rear shutter was broken. He then found that the cash box was broken and the money had been stolen. Goyal said that the burglars used iron rods to pull up the shutter .

Inspector Amrit Pal, station house officer at Daresi police station, said that the police will lodge an FIR after recording the statement of the showroom owner.

