Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Burglars strike at contractor’s house, decamp with cash, jewellery
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Burglars strike at contractor’s house, decamp with cash, jewellery

Contractor told the Ludhiana police that the burglars have taken away one necklace, two mobile phones, an iPad, 12 silver coins and cash amounting to ₹74,000
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Two burglars have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed nearby while entering and fleeing the contractor’s house in Ludhiana. (Image for representational purpose)

Burglars targeted the locked house of a contractor in Upkar Nagar and decamped with cash, jewellery, mobile phones and electronic gadgets on Wednesday. The Division Number 8 police have registered an FIR against the unidentified thieves and initiated an investigation.

Two accused have been captured in the CCTVs installed nearby while entering and fleeing the house.

Complainant Gaurav Arora of Gurdev Nagar said that he also has a house in Upkar Nagar. On Thursday, he saw the window of his house broken and found the rooms ransacked when he went inside.

Arora told the police that the burglars have taken away one necklace, two mobile phones, an iPad, 12 silver coins and 74,000 in cash.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh said that two men have been spotted in the CCTV footage while entering the house around 1.30am. “They remained inside the house for 45 minutes,” he added.

The FIR has been registered under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC at the Division Number 8 police station.

RELATED STORIES

The police are trying to identify the accused, the ASI said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Chandigarh, parking lots still riddled with issues

Protesting contractual staff shuts down Ludhiana bus stand for 2 hours

At 25.6mm, Chandigarh logs more rain in a day than entire Sept last year

Chandigarh woman hangs herself, boyfriend booked for abetment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP