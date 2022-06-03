Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Burglars target 3 houses in Model Town Extension

Ludhiana police say at least five suspects have been captured on CCTV cameras and they struck at around 3.30 am
The burglars decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables robbed from three houses in C- Block of Model Town Extension, Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 10:44 PM IST
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted three houses in C- Block of Model Town Extension in the wee hours of Friday and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables.

At least five suspects have been captured on CCTV cameras. Police said they struck at around 3.30 am.

Manmeet Singh of Model Town Extension, whose house was targeted by the burglars, said, “When my family and I woke up, we found our rooms were bolted from outside. We called a relative who lives nearby to open the door. One of the rooms had been ransacked and cash and jewellery were missing from a cupboard. We immediately informed the police,” he said.

“The miscreants stole 10,000 and jewellery from one of our neighbours and also consumed the fruits and juice kept at their house. They also targeted another house, but couldn’t steal anything,” he added.

Sub-inspector Varinder Pal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police are trying to identify and arrest the accused.

