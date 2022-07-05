Ludhiana: Burglars target three houses, decamp with 65,000

Burglars targeted three houses in Kothi Megh Singh area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and decamped with at least ₹65,000.

On being informed, the Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Mayank Sabu, a banker, told the police that he found out about the burglary at his house on Monday morning when his father told him about some documents lying on the roof of the house. Mayank added that when he checked his wallet, he found that money was stolen. The burglars had also stolen cash from the wallets and handbags of all the other family members, amounting to ₹30,000 in total.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sabu alleged that police reached the spot five hours after being informed and told them that the rain led to the delay.

The burglars also targeted the houses of Rajesh Bansal and Honey Kumar. Bansal, a trader, stated that the burglars stole ₹25,000 from his house and Kumar lost ₹10,000 to the miscreants.

The complainants also alleged that instead of registering their complaint, the police personnel started questioning them about the source of the money.

Sabu further added that the burglars barged entered the house through the roof. CCTVs cameras captured a suspect entering the area at around 1 am and again at 3.15 pm while leaving.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 1 police station, refuted the allegations of tardiness. He added that the process to lodge an FIR is underway

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.