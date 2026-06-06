Ludhiana: Busy Link Road caves in, unchecked seepage blamed

Traffic remained disrupted for over 12 hours on the busy Link Road opposite ESIC Hospital after a section of the carriageway caved in around midnight, with preliminary investigations pointing to an underground water leak that had reportedly gone unchecked for two days despite repeated alerts to civic authorities.

MC employees repair the road cave in near Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The collapse, which occurred shortly after a truck carrying construction material passed through the stretch, left behind a crater nearly 12 feet wide and 10 feet deep, forcing authorities to restrict traffic on the key road linking Bharat Nagar Chowk with the bus stand.

Municipal corporation (MC) teams continued repair work through Friday, while officials said restoration of the damaged stretch was likely to take another two to three days.

Residents said warning signs had appeared well before the cave-in. A depression had developed on the road after underground cable-laying work was undertaken in the area, while water continued to seep from beneath the surface for nearly 48 hours.

Locals alleged that despite repeated complaints and alerts to the municipal corporation, no preventive measures were taken.

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{{^usCountry}} “The seepage was there for the past two days. Had the authorities acted in time, this collapse could have been avoided,” residents said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The seepage was there for the past two days. Had the authorities acted in time, this collapse could have been avoided,” residents said. {{/usCountry}}

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Municipal corporation officials attributed the cave-in to a damaged underground water supply pipeline. Preliminary findings suggest the pipeline may have been punctured during cable installation work undertaken by a mobile and internet service provider.

According to officials, the continuous leakage gradually eroded the soil beneath the road, weakening its foundation and eventually causing the collapse.

Municipal corporation SDO Arjun Sikka said the affected stretch was excavated to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. “Our inspection indicates that an underground water pipeline was damaged during cable installation work. The resulting leakage hollowed out the ground beneath the road, leading to the collapse,” he said.

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The repair exercise added to the inconvenience of nearby residents, as water supply and sewer connections serving several houses in the vicinity had to be temporarily disconnected during restoration work.

BJP councillor Ruchi Gulati said local residents had informed her about the road damage, following which she alerted civic body officials.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns over recurring road cave-ins in the city. On May 24, a portion of the road near Kapoor Hospital Chowk in Chhawani Mohalla collapsed after blacktopping was allegedly carried out before the soil had adequately settled. Earlier, on March 2, a stretch of road along Buddha Nullah near Chand Cinema caved in, narrowing the carriageway and creating a potential hazard for commuters and triggering traffic snarls during peak hours.

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