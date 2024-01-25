Ludhiana cadet to be part of NCC contingent at Republic Day parade

: In a historic achievement, city college student Komalpreet Kaur has become the first girl cadet from Punjab to be selected to represent the state in the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi. Komalpreet Kaur

Kaur is a third-year B.A. student at Khalsa College for Women (KCW) here.

“The Republic Day Parade, held annually at Rajpath in New Delhi, is a source of immense pride for participants, symbolising discipline, dedication, and national unity. Her selection not only brings honour for her college but also makes her the first girl cadet from Punjab to participate in the Republic Day Parade,” said the college administration.

Kaur underwent a challenging selection process, enduring multiple camps before securing her spot in the Punjab Contingent. The announcement of her selection came after her outstanding performance in the selection camp held in December. She is set to be part of the Prime Minister’s Rally and other significant events during the parade.

Reflecting on her journey, Kaur said that the entire experience has not only bolstered her physical and mental strength, but has also equipped her with the resilience to face life’s challenges.

Expressing pride in Kaur’s accomplishment, Mukti Gill, college director, and Iqbal Kaur, principal, lauded her efforts and the relentless support provided by the NCC department. They emphasised the significance of such achievements in motivating other cadets to strive for excellence.

Iqbal commended Kaur as a torchbearer for her peers and NCC cadets, highlighting the importance of hard work and dedication at a young age. She expressed confidence that Kaur’s spirit and enthusiasm would lead to further successes in various fields.