Ludhiana: Calf pulled out of 35-ft pit after 2-hour effort

In a rescue operation that lasted nearly two hours, fire brigade personnel risked their lives to pull out a calf trapped in a 35-foot-deep pit dug for development work near Deep Nagar on Wednesday morning. The rescued calf after the operation in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HTPHOTO)

According to officials, the fire control room received a distress call around 10 am about a calf that had fallen into a narrow pit, barely four feet wide. A team rushed to the spot, only to find that the confined space and depth made conventional rescue methods nearly impossible.

Leading fireman Naresh Kumar from Hambran Road fire station said fireman Palwinder Singh volunteered to descend into the pit. Using a crane, Palwinder was carefully lowered into the dark, cramped shaft. Battling low visibility and restricted movement, he managed to secure ropes around the terrified calf, a task that officials described as “extremely challenging” given the tight space.

Palwinder said oxygen level was very low in the pit and he was struggling to breath. He was pulled out of the pit twice for breathing. After sustained efforts, the team successfully lifted the calf to safety. The animal, visibly shaken and dehydrated, was immediately given water and calmed down before being handed over to the concerned authorities.

Locals gathered at the site applauded the fire brigade’s swift response. Locals requested the workers engaged in development work to cover the pits to avoid any accident.

The municipal corporation is constructing a road alongside the Buddha Nullah. The workers drilled holes for construction of beams to hold the road. BJP leader Narinder Singh Malhi said they have requested the officials to reward the firefighters team for their efforts.